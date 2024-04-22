The anticipation for Bridgerton Season 3 is sky-high! Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will lead the upcoming season of the Netflix series. Like in previous seasons, the temperature will be raised with some steamy scenes. However, the leading actors will not allow their grandmothers to watch the historical romantic series. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor led the first season of the Netflix romantic series. They set the bar high with their sizzling chemistry, and fans were upset to learn they would not be recreating the scenes in the second season. However, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley did not disappoint us with their romantic skills in the following season.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton on steamy scenes in Bridgerton Season 3

Fans are now excited to see where Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s friendship will end land. The duo has confirmed that there will be s*x scenes but they will not allow their grandmothers to watch it.

In an interview with Australia’s The Sunday Project, Luke Newton shared, “We won’t watch it with our nans. That’s not going to happen.” On the other hand, Nicola Coughlan said, “My mum watched some [of the show] the other day, and I skipped a whole sizable chunk of it. But maybe if you give [Grandma] a Bailey’s beforehand, then maybe she’ll be fine. I don’t know.”

We love Nicola’s sense of humor!

Bridgerton Season 3 Official Launch Down Under

A launch event was scheduled for Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Milton Park Country House in Bowral, Australia. Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton posed hand in hand on the red carpet. Our Colin looked dapper in a nude-colored camisole and matching trousers and complimented it with a long suede coat and black shoes.

Nicola Coughlan looked stunning in a sequined, off-shoulder black gown with a deep plunging neckline.

Bridgerton Season 3 is divided into two parts. The first part will be released on May 16, while the second is scheduled for June 13.

