Filming intimate scenes is not always easy. In Hollywood, actors are made to film such sequences with the help of an intimacy coordinator. However, the experience of shooting such scenes can be different for many people. One series with many such cosy scenes is Netflix’s Bridgerton. The first season stars Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page.

Bridgerton Season 1 focused on Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page’s Daphne and Simon’s love story. The audience loved the period romantic drama for its love story, grand setting, and steamy scenes featuring the duo. In an interview in the past, Phoebe opened up about how they filmed these sequences and what was going on in her mind at the time.

In an interview with the Guardian, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor shared, “We would rehearse the s*x scenes like stunts. I would literally know exactly where a guy was going to put his hand at what moment. And we’d have props, like mats, that went in between us. It was more intricately choreographed than our dance routines in a way, so I never really felt exposed at all.”

Bridgerton Love Story Ft Phoene Dynevor & Rege-Jean Page –

In another interview with Deadline, director Julie Ann Robin revealed how they filmed these scenes with the help of intimacy coordinator, Lizzy. Julie shared that she would rehearse with the actors, talk through such scenes in detail, and discuss the story the scene is trying to convey. Julie stated, “Then [intimacy coordinator] Lizzy [Talbot], who I trust immensely, went away, and it was almost like a stunt rehearsal. I would be doing dance sequence in the room next door, they would be doing an intimacy rehearsal.”

Bridgerton became such a big hit that Netflix released a season 2 featuring Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey. Fans will soon be treated to Bridgerton Season 3, starring Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton. The third season will release on the streaming platform on May 16 (Part 1) and June 13 (Part 2).

Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer

The trailer of season 3 has received a great response. It would be interesting to see how the makers will treat Penelope and Colin’s love story.

