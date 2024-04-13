<yoastmark class=

Bridgerton Season 3 is coming back with a bang. The new season will focus on the love story of Penelope and Colin, taking center stage. But fans can’t help but look back at the stories of Seasons 1 and 2, which laid the foundation for this successful series. While Kate and Anthony will return for Season 3, Rege-Jean Page, The Duke and Duchess of Season 1 will not. Did you know that Rege-Jean Page said no to $250k because he didn’t want to return to Bridgerton?

The news of everyone’s favorite Duke not returning for Season 2 was heartbreaking. Rege-Jean Page, who played the lead in the season, bid his goodbye to the show and even refused to return as a guest star. The news had gone viral at the time, with both Shonda Rimes and Rege maintaining that everything happened at a cordial level. However, only after that did reports suggest that things were not okay with the two of them.

Everyone dreams of making it big in Hollywood, and when you are lucky enough to have that opportunity come to you on a golden platter, you would not pass, it up, something similar happened to Page

The rumor mill spread the news in overdrive. It was reported that Regé-Jean Page turned down a rather astounding £250,000 to star in the show’s second season. A source connected to the production informed a reputed news portal that he was offered the opportunity to return as a guest in three to five episodes of season two. Still, it declined for “a multitude of reasons.” He was offered the role for £50,000 per episode, so if he accepted the top offer of participating in five, he would have received a quarter of a million pounds for his appearances.

He did so to focus on his flourishing movie career then, for Netflix’s The Gray Man and Dungeons & Dragons. Unfortunately, both these movies performed very underwhelmingly at the box office. The Gray Man was made with a $200 million budget. Since the movie streamed on Netflix it was hard to judge the metrics. The movie’s reviews were not great, with only a 6.3 out of 10 on IMDB and 45% on Rotten Tomatoes. 

Meanwhile, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves received better reviews and ratings. But it did not make a profit at the box office. Thieves only made $208 million worldwide against its reported $150M budget.

So, whether Rege made a good decision to leave Bridgerton when he did is still up for debate. But he did lose out on a big check! 

Bridgerton Season 3 will return in two parts: Part 1 will be released on and Part 2 will be released on June 13, 2024.

