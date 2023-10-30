The Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo of the Russo Brothers has stirred controversy with his recent social media post! He has taken a jibe at legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese. The Killers of the Flower Moon maker expressed his dislike towards Marvel films as he compared them with theme parks. After taking a cryptic dig at the veteran filmmaker via the Loki series, Joe joined the bandwagon and threw shade on Martin. The netizens are not very amused by it.

For the unversed, in 2019, Martin broke the internet by comparing comic-book movies with theme parks, and he even went on to say that they were not cinema. The director also shared how the film looked AI-made. It indeed hit a nerve with Marvel as they are allegedly hitting back, and this time, it’s not subtle at all.

The Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo shared a video on his Instagram, which was not only a dig at Martin Scorsese but also included the TikTik video of the senior director that he referred to. The footage showed Russo with his dog of the schnauzer breed; interestingly, Scorsese also has a dog of the same species. Firstly, the TikTok video of the Killers of the Flower Moon maker’s video was posted by his daughter as per The Direct, and according to that, he was seen directing his pooch named Oscar. And for those who do not know, Marty won an Oscar in direction for his film The Departed.

On the other hand, the Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo’s video starts with Martin Scorsese’s video of him talking to Oscar, followed by Russo admiring the fact that he owns a schnauzer as he compliments that he’s named Oscar as he then pulls up his pet and calls him by the name ‘Box Office.’ For the record, the MCU films earn big at the box office, and Endgame is one of the highest-grossing films ever and earned about $2.799 billion.

Joe Russo might have done this jokingly, but the netizens were unhappy and took to social media platform X to express their thoughts.

One of the users wrote, “He would never reach Martin Scorsese’s level.”

A second user said, “Scorsese is the GOAT director.”

A third user wrote, “Martin Scorsese’s movies > Every MCU movie ever made.”

Followed by, “Russo is a child compared to Scorsese, so not surprised.”

One of the fans of Russo wrote, “Love it. bout time some put Scorsese in his place. He’s not the gatekeeper of what is ‘cinema.'”

Followed by, “Didn’t this loser make The Gray Man?”, “lmao, he’s so cringe and will never make a movie half as good as Scorsese’s worst,” “Joe, you wish you had the influence and filmography Scorsese has,” “Bro thinks he’s better than Marty.”

And, “This is just sad. Scorsese still makes enough money and has enough acclaim to make whatever kinds of movies he wants with huge budgets consistently for decades. Russo made a lot of money off the Marvel brand, and that’s it. Flop after flop both critically and financially since.”

The Avengers: Endgame director captioned the post, “It appears we have the same muse…” and he even tagged Scorsese in it. The post received a laughing emoji from Priyanka Chopra, who worked with the Russo Brothers on Citadel.

Avengers: Endgame by Joe & Anthony Russo is available on Disney+ for you to watch.

