Tom Hiddleston is taking charge of the desk. BBC has announced that The Night Manager will return for Season 2, and Season 3 eight years after the first season’s finale. Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role and also produce the series as an executive. Hugh Laurie joins him, and we hope Elizabeth Debicki will also return. The popular BBC series was also officially remade in Hindi and starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles. Here’s everything we know about The Night Manager Season 2, & Season 3!

The Night Manager Season 2 & Season 3 Announcement!

The famous British series fans can rejoice; the surprise announcement has sparked interest worldwide. The first Season of The Night Manager was a commercial and critical hit. Fans had wondered about a season 2, but reports suggested that it was supposed to be a finite series. The remakes of The Night Manager, especially in India, had sparked a larger conversation about its return. The Indian remake was greenlit for Season 2 and will be out soon.

David Farr, the series creator, will remain as a writer for the forthcoming seasons, while BAFTA winner Georgi Banks-Davies will direct all six episodes of Series 2.

The new seasons of The Night Manager, produced by The Ink Factory in collaboration with Character 7, Demarest Films, and 127 Wall, and in co-production with Spanish partner Nostromo Pictures, will premiere in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as well as globally on Amazon Prime Video.

The Night Manager Season 2 Cast

Tom Hiddleston is confirmed to reprise his role as Jonathan Pine. Hugh Laurie will join him and executive produce the series. His character’s fate still hangs in the balance in the show.

No other confirmations or new announcements have yet been made for the cast. The Night Manager revolves mainly around the story of Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier who is paid to take down an arms dealer. The first season also stars Oliva Colman, Tom Hollander, and Elizabeth Debicki. The sitcom received 12 Emmy nominations and won two of them and three BAFTA TV Awards.

The Night Manager Season 2 & 3 Release Date

The following seasons of The Night Manager will pick up where season 1 left off, with Tom Hiddleston‘s Jonathan Pine as the primary focus. No announcement has been made and with the show starting production soon, we should get the second season sometime next year, in 2025.

The Indian remake of The Night Manager by the same name has broken the record for viewership. The show, starring Bollywood Stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and more, had been renewed for season 2 before indicating the original revival. But hey, we get Hiddleston & Roy Kapur suiting up for grilling action and thriller. We are not complaining; we are just hoping for a crossover soon.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer Review: Penelope & Colin’s Friends To Lovers Chemistry Sizzles; New Suitors, Breakups Tease Betrayal & Passion As Whistledown Returns

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News