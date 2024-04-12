Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer Review: Penelope & Colin's Friends To Lovers Chemistry Sizzles; New Suitors, Breakups Tease Betrayal & Passion As Whistledown Returns

Dearest Gentle Reader, hold on to your pearls because Whistledown is returning for Bridgerton Season 3, with more drama, passion, and a new love story. The trailer was finally released on Netflix, and fans cannot control their excitement. The Bridgerton Season 3 trailer is jam-packed with sizzles, a new love interest, and Penelope’s transformation. Penelope Featherthington and Colin Bridgerton finally take center stage after two seasons of teasing their romance. But will Bridgerton 3 hold up to the mark of its predecessors?

The trailer starts with Whistledown acknowledging the delay in season 3, and we agree it has been far too long. After the cliff-hanging finale of season 2, with Eloise finally knowing Whistledown’s identity, there is a lot of anticipation for Season 3. In the new trailer, Penelope is done hiding in the shadows, and she decides to take charge of her life.

We get our first look at Francesca Bridgerton, who is ready for a debutant season and will inspire jealousy in Penelope. Penelope grows desperate for a revival, still reeling from her friendship breakup with Eloise. Colin Bridgerton makes a splashing return, all buff and glowed up. Leaving mouths agape, seeing his Penn in distress, he wants to help Penelope find a suitor, starting our own trope of friends to lovers.

Through their hilarious antics and growing closeness, Penelope finds a new suitor in Lord Debly, who takes notice of her, and she grows closer to him; Colin starts getting visibly jealous. The tension between the two is rampant and oh-so-blatant. With Eloise still hurt and vigilant, Kate & Anthony swooning over each other, and Penelope’s transformation, the trailer gives you enough to talk about but leaves you wanting more for Bridgerton 3.

The tagline, ‘Even A Wallflower Can Bloom,’ is justified. Penelope’s story isn’t about love but also about self-identity; she has always been sidelined, looked over, and never considered desirable. So, when she decides it’s enough and she, too, deserves love and respect, that’s when the real struggle starts.

In the trailer, we also see that she feels that Bridgerton always takes the spotlight away from people, and we see her facing dejection before she transforms. There are big swings noticeable in Colin, who has always looked at Penelope as a friend, finally questioning his attraction to her and asking, ‘Is friendship the real foundation of love?’

In the Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer, the chemistry is sizzling. Eloise is friends with Cressida Cowper, Kanthony is still thriving, Benedict is being Benedict, and our wallflower is about to bloom. There are so many expectations from season 3 because Bridgerton Season 2 was the highest-watched show in the world.

But with a trailer like this, Bridgerton Season 3 lays the foundation for a highly anticipated romance that has been teased since Season 1.

Bridgerton Season 3 Cast

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will reprise their roles as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. The majority of Bridgerton’s cast will return, including series regulars Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), and Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury).

Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton) return. Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), and others are also returning.

Additionally, three new actors will join the cast of Bridgerton 3. Daniel Francis (Stay Close) will play the charismatic Marcus Anderson. James Phoon as the dashing Harry Dankworth, and Sam Phillips from The Crown as Lord Debling.

Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date

The highly anticipated season will come out in two parts, with four episodes dropping simultaneously.

Bridgerton Season 3 will be divided into two parts. The first part will be released on May 16, 2024, and the second part will be released on June 13, 2024.)

Watch The Trailer Here:

