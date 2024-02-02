Lady Whsitledown is back, and we, readers (rather viewers), certainly cannot hold our excitement! Bridgerton Season 3 is out, and Netflix has divided it into two different parts. This time, Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlin) will finally explore the possibilities of a romantic relationship. Scroll below for the cast, release date, and all the other exciting details!

Creator Chris Van Dusen has beautifully planned out the seasons based on different members of the Bridgerton family. Season 1 was a massive hit, thanks to the sizzling chemistry between Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne) and Rege-Jean Page (Simon). The follow-up season revolved around the life of Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). The upcoming season will narrate the tale of the third eldest son, Colin.

Bridgerton Season 3 Teaser Out!

Netflix has released the teaser of Bridgerton Season 3. It begins with Penelope and Colin gazing at each other. The secret gossip columnist cannot hold her feelings as she blurts out, “Your eyes… a most remarkable shade of blue. And yet, somehow, they shine even brighter when you are kind.”

Colin and Penelope soon realize the s*xual tension between them, and the beauty tracks back saying, “I might say something like that if you were a suitor.”

It’s going to be interesting to see if the duo finally gets into a romantic relationship or if Penelope gets friend-zoned yet again!

Bridgerton Season 3 Cast

Of course, Nicola Coughlin and Luke Newton will be reprising their characters and taking center stage this season. Apart from that, Season 2 leads Jonathan Bailey, and Simone Ashley will also join the bandwagon.

Other cast includes Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), and Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown).

When and where to watch Bridgerton Season 3

Netflix has divided Season 3 into two installments. Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3 will hit the digital platform on May 6, 2024, and Part 2 will be released on June 13, 2024. It is now to be seen whether this marks the season finale or if the show will be renewed for another season.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bridgerton Season 3 updates!

