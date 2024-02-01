Get ready for an exciting lineup of new content on Discovery+ this February! The diverse slate of shows covers various genres, including The Serpent – Charles Sobhraj Tapes, Love & Translation, and The Playboy Murders S2. For those craving the thrill of treasure hunting, Pawn Stars and Storage Wars return with their latest seasons. But that’s not all! In Strange Rituals – Till Death Do Us Part, viewers will embark on a global journey exploring diverse rituals and traditions surrounding marriage, from violent abductions in Kyrgyzstan to virtual weddings in Second Life. Additionally, the recently released Discovery+ original, Secrets of the Buddha Relics, will premiere on the Discovery Channel on February 26.

What To Watch On Discovery+ In February 2024

Strange Rituals – Till Death Do Us Part: February 1

Each episode explores unique stories about the historical and cultural impact of diverse rituals worldwide, from violent abductions in Kyrgyzstan to pagan hand-fasting in New England and virtual marriages in Second Life.

Storage Wars (Latest Seasons): February 2

‘Storage Wars’ follows treasure hunters competing in storage auctions. The show is full of dramatic bidding, fierce rivalries, and eccentric individuals.

Bering Sea Gold S11-12: February 3

Motivated by a strong desire for wealth, miners operate their dredges and descend using hoses to extract gold from the Bering Sea.

90 Day – The Single Life S4: February 5

Navigating the complexities of online dating, blind setups, and first dates, fans of 90 Day Fiancé seek love amidst past heartbreak.

Pawn Stars (Latest Seasons): February 7

Pawn Stars follows three generations of the Harrison family as they appraise objects of varying value that come and go from their Las Vegas-based gold and silver pawn shop, ranging from common to truly historic.

The Serpent – Charles Sobhraj Tapes: February 11

The series reveals the true story of Charles Sobhraj, a notorious serial killer responsible for the deaths of up to 24 people during the 1970s.

Evil Lives Here: Shadows Of Death S1-2: February 11

This documentary depicts how the aftermath of evil actions can continue to affect innocent lives long after the initial act. It follows the struggle for survival and the quest for hope amidst the darkness left behind by malevolent acts, as more innocent lives are caught in the wake of death.

Caught In Motion: February 12

An exploration of animal biomechanics to present the hidden moments of animals in motion, such as dolphins swimming through water and budgerigars dodging predators.

Love & Translation: February 15

A group of American men embark on an exciting adventure to find their perfect match among a diverse group of women from different parts of the world in a tropical paradise. However, there’s a twist – the men do not speak the same language as the women and none of the women can understand or speak English.

Big Little Brawlers: February 20

This TV series follows the lives of a diverse group of talented athletes who compete in an underground wrestling league. These individuals strive to become world-class competitors while also balancing their personal lives and responsibilities outside of the ring. They are committed to pushing their bodies to the limit in order to achieve their goals and be the best they can be in all aspects of their lives.

The Playboy Murders S2: February 22

This story delves into murders linked to Playboy, exposing the pitfalls of celebrity and challenging preconceived notions about the iconic magazine.

Seduced To Slay: February 27

It takes a specific type of person to persuade someone else to kill someone. It’s frequently a seducer—someone who can convince their loved one into killing for them. To acquire what they want, they’ll lie, offer sex, money, affection, or just simple falsehoods.

Which one are you planning to watch?

