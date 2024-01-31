All you cinephiles, listen carefully because ‘What to Watch in February 2024’ has arrived with varied structures of films and shows at your disposal. From Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon‘s AI-Sci-fi love story in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to Mammootty‘s spine-chilling horror flick in Bramayugam, there’s at least one movie for everyone of you in this month (there are 22 of them).
Even as far as the web shows are concerned, out of the nine assorted ones, you’ll get Childish Gambino attempting to thrill you in the spy-comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith; you’ll have Sushmita Sen finishing things off with Aarya Antim War (season 3).
You’ll also see Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko’s vision getting a live-action treatment in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. Let’s check out the list of 22 movies & 9 web shows releasing in the month of February 2024.
What to watch in February? (Films – Theatre/OTT)
1. Beautiful Wedding – Dylan Sprouse
- Release Date: 2nd February
- Platform: Theatre
2. Argylle – Henry Cavill
- Release Date: 2nd February
- Platform: Theatre
3. Yatra 2 – Mammootty, Jiiva
- Release Date: 8th February
- Platform: Theatre
4. Bhakshak – Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra
- Release Date: 9th February
- Platform: Netflix
5. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
- Release Date: 9th February
- Platform: Theatre
6. Eagle – Ravi Teja
- Release Date: 9th February
- Platform: Theatre
7. Lal Salaam – Rajinikanth
- Release Date: 9th February
- Platform: Theatre
8. Monster – Japanese Film
- Release Date: 9th February
- Platform: Theatre
9. Shahkot – Guru Randhawa
- Release Date: 9th February
- Platform: Theatre
10. Bramayugam – Mammootty
- Release Date: 15th February
- Platform: Theatre
11. Thundu – Biju Menon, Shine Tom Chacko
- Release Date: 16th February
- Platform: Theatre
12. Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay – Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar
- Release Date: 16th February
- Platform: Theatre
13. Operation Valentine – Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar
- Release Date: 16th February
- Platform: Theatre
14. Ooru Peru Bhairavakona – Sundeep Kishan
- Release Date: 16th February
- Platform: Theatre
15. Madame Web – Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney
- Release Date: 16th February
- Platform: Theatre
16. Land Of Bad – Russell Crowe
- Release Date: 16th February
- Platform: Theatre
17. Siren – Jayam Ravi
- Release Date: 16th February
- Platform: Theatre
18. Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak? – Rajesh Sharma
- Release Date: 16th February
- Platform: Theatre
19. LSD 2
- Release Date: 16th February
- Platform: Theatre
20. Crakk – Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi
- Release Date: 23rd February
- Platform: Theatre
21. Article 370 – Yami Gautam, Priya Mani
- Release Date: 23rd February
- Platform: Theatre
22. Bob Marley: One Love – Kingsley Ben- Adir
- Release Date: 23rd February
- Platform: Theatre
What to watch on OTT in February?
1. Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Donald Glover
- Release Date: 2nd February
- Platform: Amazon Prime
2. Miss Perfect (Telugu series) – Lavanya Tripathi, Abhijeet Duddala
- Release Date: 2nd February
- Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
3. One Day – Leo Woodall, Ambika Mod
- Release Date: 8th February
- Platform: Netflix
4. Aarya Antim Vaar – Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun
- Release Date: 9th February
- Platform: Hotstar
5. The New Look – Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams
- Release Date: 14th February
- Platform: Apple TV
6. Tokyo Vice Season 2 – Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, Rinko Kikuchi
- Release Date: 16th February
- Platform: Lionsgate Play
7. Avatar: The Last Airbender – Daniel Dae Kim
- Release Date: 22nd February
- Platform: Netflix
8. Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6
- Release Date: 23rd February
- Platform: Netflix
9. Poacher – Nimisha Sajayan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Roshan Matthew
- Release Date: 23rd February
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
