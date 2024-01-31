What To Watch In February 2024: 22 Films, 9 Web-Shows!
All you cinephiles, listen carefully because ‘What to Watch in February 2024’ has arrived with varied structures of films and shows at your disposal. From Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon‘s AI-Sci-fi love story in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to Mammootty‘s spine-chilling horror flick in Bramayugam, there’s at least one movie for everyone of you in this month (there are 22 of them).

Even as far as the web shows are concerned, out of the nine assorted ones, you’ll get Childish Gambino attempting to thrill you in the spy-comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith; you’ll have Sushmita Sen finishing things off with Aarya Antim War (season 3).

You’ll also see Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko’s vision getting a live-action treatment in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. Let’s check out the list of 22 movies & 9 web shows releasing in the month of February 2024.

What to watch in February? (Films – Theatre/OTT)

1. Beautiful Wedding – Dylan Sprouse

Beautiful Wedding
Beautiful Wedding (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 2nd February
  • Platform: Theatre

2. Argylle – Henry Cavill

Argylle
Argylle (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 2nd February
  • Platform: Theatre

3. Yatra 2 – Mammootty, Jiiva

Yatra 2
Yatra 2 (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 8th February
  • Platform: Theatre

4. Bhakshak – Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra

Bhakshak
Bhakshak (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 9th February
  • Platform: Netflix

5. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 9th February
  • Platform: Theatre

6. Eagle – Ravi Teja

Eagle
Eagle (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 9th February
  • Platform: Theatre

7. Lal Salaam – Rajinikanth

Lal Salaam
Lal Salaam (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 9th February
  • Platform: Theatre

8. Monster – Japanese Film

Monster
Monster (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 9th February
  • Platform: Theatre

9. Shahkot – Guru Randhawa

Shahkot
Shahkot (Picture Credit: Facebook)
  • Release Date: 9th February
  • Platform: Theatre

10. Bramayugam – Mammootty

Bramayugam
Bramayugam (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 15th February
  • Platform: Theatre

11. Thundu – Biju Menon, Shine Tom Chacko

Thundu
Thundu (Picture Credit: Facebook)
  • Release Date: 16th February
  • Platform: Theatre

12. Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay – Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay
Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 16th February
  • Platform: Theatre

13. Operation Valentine – Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar

Operation Valentine
Operation Valentine (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 16th February
  • Platform: Theatre

14. Ooru Peru Bhairavakona – Sundeep Kishan

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona
Ooru Peru Bhairavakona (Picture Credit: Facebook)
  • Release Date: 16th February
  • Platform: Theatre

15. Madame Web – Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney

Madame Web
Madame Web (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 16th February
  • Platform: Theatre

16. Land Of Bad – Russell Crowe

Land Of Bad
Land Of Bad (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 16th February
  • Platform: Theatre

17. Siren – Jayam Ravi

What To Watch In February 2024: Siren
What To Watch In February 2024: Siren (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 16th February
  • Platform: Theatre

18. Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak? – Rajesh Sharma

Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak?
Aakhir Palaayan Kab
Tak? (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 16th February
  • Platform: Theatre

19. LSD 2

LSD 2
LSD 2 (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 16th February
  • Platform: Theatre

20. Crakk – Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi

What To Watch In February 2024: Crakk
What To Watch In February 2024: Crakk (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 23rd February
  • Platform: Theatre

21. Article 370 – Yami Gautam, Priya Mani

Article 370
Article 370 (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 23rd February
  • Platform: Theatre

22. Bob Marley: One Love – Kingsley Ben- Adir

Bob Marley: One Love
Bob Marley: One Love (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 23rd February
  • Platform: Theatre

What to watch on OTT in February?

1. Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Donald Glover

Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 2nd February
  • Platform: Amazon Prime

2. Miss Perfect (Telugu series) – Lavanya Tripathi, Abhijeet Duddala

Miss Perfect (Telugu series)
Miss Perfect (Telugu series) (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 2nd February
  • Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

3. One Day – Leo Woodall, Ambika Mod

One Day
One Day (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 8th February
  • Platform: Netflix

4. Aarya Antim Vaar – Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun

What To Watch In February 2024: Aarya Antim Vaar
What To Watch In February 2024: Aarya Antim Vaar (Picture Credit: YouTube)
  • Release Date: 9th February
  • Platform: Hotstar

5. The New Look – Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams

The New Look
The New Look (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 14th February
  • Platform: Apple TV

6. Tokyo Vice Season 2 – Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, Rinko Kikuchi

Tokyo Vice Season 2
Tokyo Vice Season 2 (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 16th February
  • Platform: Lionsgate Play

7. Avatar: The Last Airbender – Daniel Dae Kim

What To Watch In February 2024: Avatar: The Last Airbender
What To Watch In February 2024: Avatar: The Last Airbender (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 22nd February
  • Platform: Netflix

8. Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6 (Picture Credit: Facebook)
  • Release Date: 23rd February
  • Platform: Netflix

9. Poacher – Nimisha Sajayan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Roshan Matthew

What To Watch In February 2024: Poacher
What To Watch In February 2024: Poacher (Picture Credit: IMDb)
  • Release Date: 23rd February
  • Platform: Amazon Prime Video

