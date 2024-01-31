All you cinephiles, listen carefully because ‘What to Watch in February 2024’ has arrived with varied structures of films and shows at your disposal. From Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon‘s AI-Sci-fi love story in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to Mammootty‘s spine-chilling horror flick in Bramayugam, there’s at least one movie for everyone of you in this month (there are 22 of them).

Even as far as the web shows are concerned, out of the nine assorted ones, you’ll get Childish Gambino attempting to thrill you in the spy-comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith; you’ll have Sushmita Sen finishing things off with Aarya Antim War (season 3).

You’ll also see Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko’s vision getting a live-action treatment in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. Let’s check out the list of 22 movies & 9 web shows releasing in the month of February 2024.

What to watch in February? (Films – Theatre/OTT)

1. Beautiful Wedding – Dylan Sprouse

Release Date: 2nd February

Platform: Theatre

2. Argylle – Henry Cavill

Release Date: 2nd February

Platform: Theatre

3. Yatra 2 – Mammootty, Jiiva

Release Date: 8th February

Platform: Theatre

4. Bhakshak – Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra

Release Date: 9th February

Platform: Netflix

5. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon

Release Date: 9th February

Platform: Theatre

6. Eagle – Ravi Teja

Release Date: 9th February

Platform: Theatre

7. Lal Salaam – Rajinikanth

Release Date: 9th February

Platform: Theatre

8. Monster – Japanese Film

Release Date: 9th February

Platform: Theatre

9. Shahkot – Guru Randhawa

Release Date: 9th February

Platform: Theatre

10. Bramayugam – Mammootty

Release Date: 15th February

Platform: Theatre

11. Thundu – Biju Menon, Shine Tom Chacko

Release Date: 16th February

Platform: Theatre

12. Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay – Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar

Release Date: 16th February

Platform: Theatre

13. Operation Valentine – Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar

Release Date: 16th February

Platform: Theatre

14. Ooru Peru Bhairavakona – Sundeep Kishan

Release Date: 16th February

Platform: Theatre

15. Madame Web – Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney

Release Date: 16th February

Platform: Theatre

16. Land Of Bad – Russell Crowe

Release Date: 16th February

Platform: Theatre

17. Siren – Jayam Ravi

Release Date: 16th February

Platform: Theatre

18. Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak? – Rajesh Sharma

Release Date: 16th February

Platform: Theatre

19. LSD 2

Release Date: 16th February

Platform: Theatre

20. Crakk – Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi

Release Date: 23rd February

Platform: Theatre

21. Article 370 – Yami Gautam, Priya Mani

Release Date: 23rd February

Platform: Theatre

22. Bob Marley: One Love – Kingsley Ben- Adir

Release Date: 23rd February

Platform: Theatre

What to watch on OTT in February?

1. Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Donald Glover

Release Date: 2nd February

Platform: Amazon Prime

2. Miss Perfect (Telugu series) – Lavanya Tripathi, Abhijeet Duddala

Release Date: 2nd February

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

3. One Day – Leo Woodall, Ambika Mod

Release Date: 8th February

Platform: Netflix

4. Aarya Antim Vaar – Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun

Release Date: 9th February

Platform: Hotstar

5. The New Look – Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams

Release Date: 14th February

Platform: Apple TV

6. Tokyo Vice Season 2 – Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, Rinko Kikuchi

Release Date: 16th February

Platform: Lionsgate Play

7. Avatar: The Last Airbender – Daniel Dae Kim

Release Date: 22nd February

Platform: Netflix

8. Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6

Release Date: 23rd February

Platform: Netflix

9. Poacher – Nimisha Sajayan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Roshan Matthew

Release Date: 23rd February

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

