Once again, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are proving why they together form an unbeatable pair when it comes to set cash registers ringing. Irrespective of reviews, their Singham Again is doing fantastic numbers and has managed to stay above 40 crores on two consecutive days at the Indian box office. As per the latest development, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Yami Gautam’s Article 370. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Opened on Friday, the magnum opus received mostly negative reviews from critics, but such reviews aren’t harming the film’s theatrical run. Despite a tough competitor in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it is holding its ground really well and dominating the number game. Of course, the biggie has the advantage of a higher screen count, but at the end of the day, it’s the collection that matters the most.

After taking a thunderous start of 43.70 crores, Singham Again was expected to show a considerable drop and fall below 40 crores. Surprisingly, it displayed a jump, especially in the mass centers. Though there was a drop in the morning shows, the film picked up brilliantly in the evening and night shows, resulting in numbers above 40 crores.

Yes, according to the official update, Singham Again earned a huge 44.50 crores on day 2, thus flexing its solid grip. Including this, the film stands at 88.20 crores net at the Indian box office, and today, with a huge jump seemingly on the cards, it will comfortably enter the 100 crore club.

With 88.20 crores net in the kitty, Singham Again has surpassed the lifetime collection of Article 370, which was the second hit for Bollywood in 2024 after Ajay’s own Shaitaan. For the unversed, Article 370 earned 84 crores net at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Singham Again in India:

Day 1 – 43.70 crores

Day 2 – 44.50 crores

Total – 88.20 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

