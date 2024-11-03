It’s been an epic battle at the Indian box office so far. Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrived in a huge Diwali clash. Despite mixed reviews, both films are flourishing at the ticket windows. The footfalls have been impressive, but Ajay Devgn starrer took a marginal lead against Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy on the opening day. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

The Bollywood biggies arrived in theatres on November 1, 2024, coinciding with the Diwali holiday. The competition is at full throttle. While Anees Bazmee‘s horror-comedy has been strong in advance booking, Rohit Shetty’s movie is eventually dominating due to earth-shattering spot bookings.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again Footfalls

Singham Again is a commercial potboiler, and the Avengers of Cop Universe is enjoying a lot of buzz despite mixed reviews. On the opening day, the Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer reportedly registered footfalls of a whopping 19.78 lacs. Due to the ongoing Diwali festivities, it has been enjoying a lot of family audiences.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clocked footfalls of 15.62 lacs on day 1. If one considers the individual aspect, Kartik Aaryan starrer has performed exceptionally well. It was expected to perform well but left behind every prediction with its smashing debut.

When compared, Singham Again enjoyed the lead with 4 lacs+ higher ticket sales on the opening day. It is now to be seen whether Ajay Devgn starrer will be able to continue its domination or the tables eventually turn!

Box Office Collection Day 1

Kartik Aaryan scored the highest opening of his career, as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 minted a whopping 36.60 crores on day 1. The cop drama performed even better, scoring an opening day of 43.70 crores, marking Ajay Devgn’s biggest opening.

