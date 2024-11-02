Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has hit the jackpot! Yes, the film is making crazy numbers at the Indian box office despite facing strong competition from Singham again. On the opening day itself, it exceeded all expectations, and today, it managed to hit it out of the park again. Considering the extraordinary performance yesterday, a considerable drop was expected today, but early trends for day 2 are suggesting higher numbers than the opening day, which is mind-blowing.

After the super success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the makers were confident enough to churn out the threequel. While the excitement was always there, the clash that was locked with a biggie like Singham Again put it in a difficult position. But when the actual battle began, it surprised everyone and is in fetching dream numbers.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 registered a bumper opening and amassed 36.60 crores net. After such a start, the drop was bound to happen, but guess what? The film takes everyone by surprise as the numbers are higher. Unlike Singham Again, this Kartik Aaryan starrer didn’t witness a considerable drop in morning shows. It was minimal throughout the country, and from evening shows onwards, the film saw a spike.

Family audiences have joined the party, resulting in impressive over-the-counter ticket sales. The franchise factor and Vidya Balan-Madhuri Dixit’s addition have done wonders, as early trends suggest a collection of 37.60-38.60 crores on day 2. Yes, you read that right! The film earned higher than the opening day, and that clearly indicates that it is heading for a very strong total.

Including estimates, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stands at 74.20-75.20 crores net at the Indian box office after two days. Tomorrow, there will be another spike in the collection, pushing it into the 100-crore club. So from here, the film has a chance of easily entering the 200 crore club. Let’s see how things proceed from Monday onwards.

