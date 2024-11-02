Telugu period film KA starring Kiran Abbavaram has been holding the fort strongly despite a bunch of Diwali releases ruling the box office and the theaters. The film, in two days, has earned 6.80 crore, including the paid previews. In fact, this is a very good number considering the three major biggies, Amaran, Singham Again, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, hijacking the box office.

KA Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, Friday, November 1, the thriller earned 3 crore at the box office, witnessing a minimal drop of almost 14% from the previous day. The film opened at 3.5 crore at the box office, along with 0.3 crore paid previews.

The film is expected to grow over the extended Diwali holiday weekend and might touch 12 crore mark which would again be a decent run considering it is sharing screens with almost 5 other major Diwali releases including Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Amaran, Lucky Bashkhar and Bagheera!

KA Budget & Collection

The Telugu period thriller is reportedly made on a budget of almost 22 crore, and it has already earned 6.8 crore at the box office. This means that within 2 days of its release, the film has already recovered 30% of its entire budget!

About KA

The Telugu period thriller film has been rated 7.4 on IMDb. Helmed by Sandeep Sujith, the official synopsis of the film says, “In a village where the sun sinks below the horizon by 3 PM, darkness creeps in early, bringing with it a chilling wave of inexplicable horrors.” The film stars Kiran Abbavaram, Nayan Sarika, and Tanvi Ram in lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bagheera Box Office Collection Day 2: Earns 1.5 Times More Than The Entire 1st Weekend Of Srimurali’s Last Outing Maghadaja!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News