Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has finally opened at 36.60 crore at the box office on day 1 while clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again on a day after Diwali with lesser screen count and shows. However, it has surpassed the opening number of the sequel by a massive margin!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 1

On the opening day, November 1, the horror comedy threequel, surpassed the expectations and delivered a huge 36.60 crore at the box offce on the opening day, Friday! In fact the film has performed exceedingly well than the sequel’s opening number as well!

BB 3 VS BB 2

The second part of the franchise which was released in 2022, earned 14.11 crore at the box office on its opening day. The threequel has performed exceedingly well delivering 159% higher opening number despite clashing with a beast like Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again!

However, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has managed a huge 36.60 crore opening on day 1, it has still failed to beat three massive box office records, probably due to the clash or otherwise!

Biggest Opening For A Horror Comedy

The biggest opening for a horror comedy film in the Indian Cinema is with Stree 2, which registered an opening of 64.80 crore. BB 3 could manage only 56% of this giant opening number!

Budget Recovery On Day 1

While it was already impossible to beat this giant record, it now is official that Kartik Aaryan‘s film could not match Stree 2’s tactic to recover its entire budget of 60 crore with the opening day collection itself. It could never have been possible with BB 3’s giant budget of 150 crore any which way!

Biggest Diwali Opening

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 surpassed the biggest Diwali opening of 50.75 crore at the box office that was delivered by Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan. In fact, the horror-comedy failed to enter the top 5 Diwali openings of all time as well! It would be interesting to see how the film proceeds at the box office, over the weekend.

