Singham Again has made a good opening at the Indian box office. Despite lagging in pre-sales, Ajay Devgn starrer brought better collections than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The advance booking update for day 2 is out, and the cop drama seems to have been slightly affected by the mixed word-of-mouth. Scroll below for the latest update!

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the threequel witnesses Kareena Kapoor reprise her role as Avni, the leading lady. There remained massive expectations from the film, which is touted as the Avengers of Cop Universe because of the cross-over of multiple characters. The film also enjoyed massive buzz because of the cameo by Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey.

Advance Booking Day 2 Update

As per the latest update flowing in, Singham Again has registered advance booking sales of 9.8 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) on day 2. It has witnessed a drop of around 36% compared to the 15.43 crores gross scored on the opening day. Around 1.5 lac tickets have been sold across the nation.

The box office collection for the second day now majorly depends on spot bookings. The film has received mixed word-of-mouth. Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar received praise for their portrayal. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and some other cast performances were criticized. Many even felt that the cop drama had the potential to become a blockbuster, but that will unfortunately not happen.

Singham Again is enjoying more screen count than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also arrived in a box office clash on November 1, 2024. Both the Diwali releases are

at full throttle, but Kartik Aaryan’s film continues to lead in pre-sales.

Box Office Collection Day 1

As per the estimates, Ajay Devgn & Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s film scored 44-46 crores on the opening day. It remained below the 50 crore prediction, but the figures are great, given the strong competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

More about Singham Again

The ensemble cast features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Shweta Tiwari, Jackie Shroff, and Dayanand Shetty. It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, alongside Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios and Devgn Films.

Singham Again was released in theatres on November 1, 2024, coinciding with the Diwali holiday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

