Kartik Aaryan is finally here with his Diwali dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film has opened to mixed reviews, but his star pull is strong enough to pull the audience to the theatres. The horror-comedy flick has witnessed better trending in advance booking sales than Singham Again. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Directed by Anees Bazmee, BB3 stars Triptii Dimri as the leading lady. The supporting cast also features Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, and Madhuri Dixit, among others. The franchise has been extremely successful so far and the threequel is expected to continue the streak of success.

Advance Booking Final Update!

The advance booking for the opening day has concluded on a banging note! As of 12 AM, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 added 16.21 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to its kitty via pre-sales on the opening day. There has been over 82% growth in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra leads the pack with a contribution of a whopping 3.53 crores to the total figures. Delhi (2.85 crores), Gujarat (2.05 crores), and Uttar Pradesh (1.47 crores) are among other leading circuits.

Over 48K tickets have been sold in total from 9,349 shows across the nation. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has left behind biggies like Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter to clock one of the best advance booking sales of Bollywood in 2024.

BB3 vs Singham Again Advance Booking

Despite less number of show counts nationwide, Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has scored higher pre-sales than Singham Again. This is indeed unreal, as Ajay Devgn’s film is a commercial potboiler and was expected to lead by a considerable margin. It will now be interesting to see where the opening day collections for both films land.

Kartik Aaryan to score his biggest opener!

One thing is sure, Kartik Aaryan is all set to welcome the highest day 1 of his career. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 conquered the throne with 14.11 crores on the opening day. Those figures have been crossed in advance booking sales alone!

