Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimri led Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is in the last leg of its theatrical run. The 2024 comedy-drama rose to huge expectations but opened to mixed reviews due to its weak storyline. As far as the box office is concerned, it has made decent profits in the last 19 days. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy film was released in theatres on October 11, 2024. It featured the fresh pair, Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, who have both been basking in the success of their last blockbusters. Unfortunately, they couldn’t continue the spree of hits.

Box Office Collection Day 20

In 20 days, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has made box office collection of 43.96 crores. It earned around 0.40 crores on the third Wednesday. Despite negative word of mouth, the good thing is to see Rajkummar Rao & Tripti Dimri starrer pull the audience to the theatres.

Budget vs Box Office Collection

The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of 30 crores. Ideally, Raaj Shaandilyaa is known for creating success from low-budget films as they carry low risk. After Stree 2, there had a lot of faith in Rajkummar Rao, but unfortunately, he could not live up to it.

It is to be noted that Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is very much in the safe zone, contrary to most calling it a “disaster” at the box office. It has made returns of 13.96 crores so far.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

This means Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has clocked in returns of 46.5%, which is quite impressive given the current scenario.

To wipe off on Diwali?

There will be multiple options in Indian theatres with the arrival of Diwali. Sai Pallavi‘s Amaran was released today. Bollywood will face the clash of the titans, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again, tomorrow.

There are possibilities that the tussle of screen count may lead to Rajkummar Rao’s film wiping out of theatres.

