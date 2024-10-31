The Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran has been released on the big screen today (October 31). The movie has been in the buzz since its inception because of its compelling subject. It brings to light the bravery, courage, and sacrifice of Major Mukund Varadarajan. Let us look at some early reviews from the netizens on X pouring in.

One of the netizens stated, “Blockbuster first half, a solid gripping screenplay, massive set up for 2nd half, every Indian will be proud of it. Sivakarthikeyan, a big salute to you, Sir.” A user added, “Amaran is a classic love story with an everlasting emotional impact. Everything is perfect. Quality film from Kamal Haasan Sir Production. Standing ovation from my theatre.” A user added, saying, “Amaran is a big win for SK.”

A netizen added, “Sivakarthikeyan lived as Major Mukund. A Pakka tribute to him. Benchmark role for Sai Pallavi as Indu. GV Prakash Kumar (music composer) is the backbone of the movie. Family scenes and emotions worked very well. Welcome to tier 1 league SK.” A user further said, “The first half is blockbuster. Career best film on the cards.” Another netizen added, “The first half review of Amaran. Positive is the call.”

A user went on to say, “Veri first half. Can’t believe that a Tamil film has done justice and hold true to our Indian army. Hope the second half turns true.” A netizen said, “I want Amaran to be a hit, not because of Sivakarthikeyan or Sai Pallavi but because the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan needs to be told. Bollywood had Shershaah, Tollywood had Major and now Kollywood will finally have Amaran.”

However, a netizen was also unimpressed by the movie. The post read, “Amaran, a dull biopic which treats its protagonist as a larger-than-life hero instead of a real, flawed, and a vulnerable character. The writing is largely incoherent driven by montage-like storytelling with very little substance. Sai Pallavi makes the film slightly watchable. Bummer.” Talking about the movie, it has been directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and also stars Bhuvan Arora and Rahul Bose in pivotal roles.

