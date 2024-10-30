In the latest development surrounding the much-anticipated film Toxic starring ‘Rocking Star’ Yash, several trees have been chopped off in Bengaluru’s 599-acre forest land in the Peenya-Jallahali area to make way for the set of the movie, which is currently amid filming. For the unversed, this forest land is under the possession of the PSU Hindustan Machine Tools. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, on Tuesday (October 29), directed his top officials to take legal action against those who have permitted the axing of the trees for the movie’s shooting.

The forest minister has also asked these officials to file forest offense cases against people who have cleared the trees. According to a news report in The Times of India, the minister discovered extensive destruction of trees and vegetation on the forest land, which was chopped off to construct a set for the Yash starrer. The minister had visited the forest land a few days ago amid the ongoing dispute between the forest department and the HMT.

The report further stated that the forest minister was informed about the forest land being rented out to set up a set for Toxic by clearing out the trees and the vegetation. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, in his letter to the forest environment and ecology additional chief secretary, mentioned that the Bengaluru forest land has already been declared as a reserve forest and that it was allocated to the HMT without the denotifying of the area. Khandre heavily criticized the HMT for renting out the forest land to the makers of the Yash starrer.

In his letter, the minister also noted that chopping trees in forest land without permission is a punishable offense. He urged the secretary to investigate whether the agencies who rented the forest land to the makers of Toxic sought any permission before cutting off the trees. Talking about Toxic, the movie has been directed by Geethu Mohandas. It also stars Nayanthara in the lead role.

