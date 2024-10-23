Yash has solved all the mysteries surrounding his upcoming films. He has an exciting lineup, including KGF Chapter 3, Toxic, and the much-anticipated Ramayana. The South superstar has confirmed his role as Ramayana and is breaking the silence on other delayed projects. Scroll below for all the latest updates!

Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor & Sai Pallavi confirmed!

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash confirmed that he will play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. He also confessed that he would not have agreed to play any other character. The KGF star is excited about the “shades and nuances” of his role.

The South actor also confirmed Ranbir Kapoor was already roped in, but he and the team collectively decided to get Sai Pallavi on board for Sita. “To make a film with that kind of budget, you need those kind of actors to come together and work for the project. It has to be beyond yourself and your stardom. We have to place the project and the vision first,” he concluded.

While Nitesh Tiwari is yet to make an official announcement, the pre-production work continues. Ramayana is planned for a 2025 release.

Toxic delayed!

Fans were super excited about Geetu Mohandas‘ directorial Toxic, originally scheduled for release on April 10, 2025. Unfortunately, there’s been a delay due to schedule conflicts among its star cast. Yash confirmed to the development, “We had to start a little early, but something went wrong. We had some date issues, so it took more time than expected. I won’t be able to come out with the film on that date.”

There’s an idea for KGF Chapter 3

In the same interview, Yash confirmed that Prashanth Neel has an idea for KGF Chapter 3. However, the makers value the amount of love given by the audience. He added, “We have an idea, but we’ll do it once it is the right time. It is also something which needs all our attention. We don’t want to encash on anything. Because the audience has given us enough.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Dangal Box Office: Babita Phogat & Family Were Paid 0.05% Of Worldwide Collection, Decoding Budget, Aamir Khan’s Salary & The Business!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News