Samantha Reveals She Pleaded with Directors to Replace Her in Citadel: A Candid Confession!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she requested directors Raj and DK to replace her in the upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny after being diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disorder. Despite her condition, she initially felt she couldn’t continue with the project and even suggested a few other actors for the role.

In an interview with Galatta India, Samantha revealed that she hesitated to continue working on the project due to her health condition. She admitted that she even asked the directors to replace her with another actress because she felt she couldn’t manage the role’s physical demands.

Samantha shared, “I begged Raj and DK to find a replacement. I doubted my ability to take on the role, so I recommended four other actresses who I believed would be a better fit. I explained that my health issues made it difficult for me to continue. However, despite her doubts, the directors convinced her to stay on, and now Samantha feels grateful for their faith in her.

Reflecting on the experience, she said, “Now, watching the show, I’m so thankful they didn’t move on without me. Even before the audience reaction, I was proud of myself for pushing through.”

Samantha’s acting journey began with her debut in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Tamil romantic drama Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. Her first Telugu film was Ye Maaya Chesave opposite Naga Chaitanya. Over the years, she has gained significant recognition, particularly for her captivating performance in the song “Oo Antava” from Pushpa: The Rise (2021). Other notable projects include Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal (2022), Yashoda (2022), and Shaakuntalam (2023). Her most recent film was the romantic-comedy Kushi (2023) opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

In Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha stars alongside Varun Dhawan. The two star as spies named Bunny and Honey in this action-packed prequel to the original Citadel series, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, and Sikandar Kher in key roles. Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to release on November 7, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Nandamuri Balakrishna Enters Top 10 Highest-Paid Telugu Actors List With A 66% Pay Hike For Akhanda 2, Can You Guess Other Names?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News