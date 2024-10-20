With Akhanda 2, Nandamuri Balakrishna, aka Balayya, has officially joined the league of highest-paid Telugu actors. Balayya’s past collaborations with director Boyapati Srinu have been big successes, with blockbusters like Simha, Legend, and Akhanda under their belt. On Wednesday, the makers dropped a promotional poster to mark the film’s official launch, announced during the Dussehra festival.

So, how much is Nandamuri Balakrishna earning for Akhanda 2? He’s reportedly pocketing a whopping 30 crores, 20% of the movie’s total rumored budget of 150 crores. According to news18, Nandamuri Balakrishna earned 20 crores for his last project, NBK 109.

Curious to know who else is in the exclusive club of the top 10 highest-paid Telugu actors? And where does our Nandamuri Balakrishna rank on that list—at the top or lower? Keep scrolling to find out.

10) Nani

Let’s start the list with Nani, the 10th highest-paid actor in Telugu cinema. For his last film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani reportedly earned an astounding 25 crores, according to 123telugu.

09) Nandamuri Balakrishna

Coming in at 9th place is Nandamuri Balakrishna. As we mentioned earlier, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s remuneration is an impressive 30 crores per movie. So, for all you Nandamuri Balakrishna fans out there, there’s your answer. But don’t go just yet—stick around to check out the rest of the list.

08) Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda’s remuneration ranges from 27 crores to 45 crores per film, depending on the project size, at least according to IMDb.

07) Pawan Kalyan

According to the news portal Tupaki, Pawan Kalyan reportedly charged 50 crores for Bheemla Nayak. However, he’s been less active in the film industry lately because of his political career.

06) Jr NTR

Jr NTR reportedly charged 60 crores for Devara, while he earned 45 crores for his previous project, RRR.

05) Chiranjeevi

According to Deccan Chronicle, Chiranjeevi’s rumored salary for Bhola Shankar was around 63 to 65 crores. However, because the producer faced some financial troubles, he didn’t receive the full amount back in 2023. As of now, it’s still unclear whether he ever received the full fee.

04) Mahesh Babu

According to the Times of India, Mahesh Babu’s total fee for Guntur Kaaram is around INR 78 crore, excluding GST.

03) Prabhas

According to Deccan Chronicle, Prabhas charged 100 crores for Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire. However, as reported by Financial Express, he took a slightly lower fee of 80 crores for Kalki 2898 AD.

02) Ram Charan

According to a report by News18, Ram Charan is commanding a fee of 95 to 100 crores for his role in Game Changer. But it doesn’t stop there; for his next project, tentatively titled RC 16, his remuneration reportedly jumps to 125 to 130 crores, as the Times of India mentioned.

1) Allu Arjun

According to News18, Allu Arjun upped his game for Pushpa 2 and took home a staggering 150 crores. That number came from some inside sources chatting with News18.

Disclaimer: The figures mentioned above are sourced from various outlets, with the respective sources cited alongside each figure.

Koimoi has not independently verified these amounts, and they may not be entirely accurate. We encourage readers to conduct their own due diligence.

