Many of us have been eagerly waiting for Lubber Pandhu’s OTT release. We mentioned earlier that it was set to stream on Simply South for international viewers and Disney+ Hotstar in India on October 18, 2024. However, it looks like that hasn’t happened yet, and we still don’t have a confirmed release date. So, what’s going on? According to a post from Simply South, the film has been doing well in theaters.

The Reason For The Delay

But here’s the scoop: rumors suggest we might not have to wait much longer! Lubber Pandhu is reportedly set to release on Disney+ Hotstar for the domestic Indian audience on November 1, 2024. However, we can’t confirm if that’s true just yet. It’s worth noting that the decision to postpone the OTT release is commendable, as it allows more viewers to enjoy the film on the big screen. According to one of our industry sources, Disney+ Hotstar has an agreement that requires the film to debut there first before appearing on other platforms.

Here, it gets a bit murky: some chatter suggests that the delay might also be tied to Disney Plus Hotstar‘s merger with Reliance. So, there you have it—two possible reasons for the wait. You can choose to believe either one.

Source for the first reason:

Since Lubber Pandhu is still performing exceptionally well in theaters, we are postponing its streaming release. The new streaming date will be announced later on our social media handles. Follow us and keep the notifications ON for the streaming announcement. pic.twitter.com/r6VhWyDjyt — Simply South (@SimplySouthApp) October 16, 2024

Source for the second reason:

#LubberPandhu OTT – Nov 1st🍿 As per the Digital Agreement, Film has to premiere first on HOTSTAR and then to other platforms (Simply South, Tentkotta); Ealrier Plan was to stream from this Friday, But gets delayed due to ‘Hotstar+Reliance’ Meger which will happen Oct end. [… pic.twitter.com/qWOEGs6TQX — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 16, 2024

Lubber Pandhu hit theaters on September 20, 2024. Directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, the plot can be summed up as follows: two cricketers from a small village find themselves caught in a rivalry that profoundly affects their personal lives.

