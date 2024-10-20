It was the second week of Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and we were hoping for not another snoozefest this time. The past few days have been tumultuous for Salman, and it was still heartwarming to see him return to work. However, once again, the discussions addressed were not engaging and instead were just reduced to taking a dig at contestant and mind coach Afreen Khan and mollycoddling Avinash Mishra’s problematic behavior.

Ep 14 On Drama: 2 On 10

No major drama or anything was engaging in the second week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. We just saw Afreen Khan and his wife Sara Khan being lashed out at by Salman Khan. At the same time, the superstar called out Shilpa Shirodkar for giving up on food due to her fight with Avinash.

Ep 14 On Content: 1 On 10

The Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode did not contain more compelling content except for Avinash Mishra’s apology to Shilpa Shirodkar. The word mind coach seemed to be reverberating throughout the episode. There was no calling out of Avinash for his problematic behavior over the week.

Ep 14 On Emotion: 3 On 10

After a long time, we saw a contestant openly perturbed by Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18. We are talking about Sara Khan. She was not afraid to showcase her emotional turmoil and frustration when the host accused her and her husband of allegedly advertising their profession on the show.

Ep 14 On Hype: 2 On 10

Sadly, the episode once again did not live up to the hype. With the Laughter Chef team coming inside Bigg Boss 18 in today’s episode, it is very unlikely that Salman Khan will address anything meaningful anymore. We just hope that the following week turns out to be better.

Bigg Boss 18 Verdict: 3 On 10

Overall, the Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode overstretched one topic and was quite underwhelming after an engaging week. Kudos to Salman Khan for his professionalism. But we expect better.

