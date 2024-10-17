The 11th episode of Bigg Boss 18 continued to be super volatile, with tensions flaring. Avinash Mishra remained the center of attraction during the episode for good, bad, and ugly reasons. Take a look at our verdict regarding this.

Ep 11 On Drama: 8 On 10

Avinash Mishra channeled Sasta Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar, and the result was unpleasant. His rebel without a cause act irked everyone. By now, the other contestants have understood Mishra’s strategy of choosing the ‘opposite’ direction from the majority to look vocal and alpha. But alas, it is doing him more harm than good.

Ep 11 On Content: 7 On 10

The lack of food inside the Bigg Boss 18 house kept everyone at an unease. When Bigg Boss asked the contestants to choose whether to send any two contestants to prison or eliminate one housemate, Avinash Mishra’s ‘rebel without a cause’ mode started again. The main content came from his arguments with Chum Darang and Karanveer Mehra.

Ep 11 On Emotion: 6 On 10

Regarding emotions, Shrutika Arjun remained a pure Pookie at heart. The contestant asked for unlimited food for everyone, a direct entry to the finale of Bigg Boss 18, and a birthday cake for Chum. She could also be seen baring her heart out and crying because she was not getting her motions properly due to lack of food.

Ep 11 On Hype: 8 On 10

This episode promised some high-octane fights between the contestants, and it was delivered. Chum Darang’s ‘Saala,’ which rattled Avinash Mishra to no end, has literally started a meme fest on social media for all the right reasons. On the other hand, the episode ended on a high note, with Avinash and Karanveer Mehra’s fight at its peak.

Bigg Boss 18 Verdict: 9 On 10

The second week of Bigg Boss 18 is turning out to be an impressive one and this episode was no different. The limited ration is churning out some major drama from the contestants. This has clearly got us all pumped up for today’s episode.

