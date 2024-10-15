The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 saw the beginning of week 2. The equations on the show are quite clear on who are the staunch enemies and who are the allies. Here is our rating for the 9th episode.

Ep 9 On Drama: 6 On 10

The 9th episode of Bigg Boss 18 saw significant drama between contestants like Karanveer Mehra-Avinash Mishra and Shrutika Arjun-Alice Kaushik. The Time God task of the house further added spice to the things. We saw Nyrra Banerji breaking down for the first time after Rajat Dalal went personal with her on the task.

Ep 9 On Content: 7 On 10

The episode was a much-needed relief from the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, which were nothing more than a snoozefest. Karanveer Mehra’s one-liners against Avinash Mishra remained a hit. While Gunaratan Sadavarte’s flashy clothes and simping over Mallika Sherawat were oh-so entertaining to watch.

Ep 9 On Emotion: 5 On 10

The trio – Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, and Eisha Singh’s friendship threatened to go rock bottom. However, by now, it is very difficult to empathize with them because they are all about gossiping and bullying other contestants. We instead felt for Nyrra Banerji’s tears because Rajat Dalal seems to have some truckload of attitude for some reason.

Ep 9 On Hype: 5 On 10

The episode did manage to live up to the hype. Shrutika Arjun standing up to Alice Kaushik, mocking her South Indian accent, was a treat. At the same time, we crave more of Karanveer Mehra’s one-liners against Avinash Mishra.

Bigg Boss 18 verdict: 8 On 10

Bigg Boss 18 episode 9 was entertaining. It culminated in some crazy fights and an exciting task. As usual, Gunaratan Sadavarte took care of the entertainment part. We hope the upcoming episodes do not disappoint.

