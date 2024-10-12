The Great Indian Kapil Show finally delivered the best episode of this season, with Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor bringing their infectious energy, making the episode work like a charm. Nothing, absolutely nothing, went wrong on this episode of Kapil Sharma’s show, which was a cracker from start to finish!

Shweta Tiwari Brings The Nostalgia

Witnessing Shweta Tiwari on the show was a surprise none of us expected. However, Netflix was in the mood to make this episode not go wrong at any cost, and the efforts were visible and beautifully executed. For those who are unaware, Shweta Tiwari and Kapil Sharma were a pair on one of the seasons of Comedy Circus, and their mad energy was unmatched.

While Shweta started the episode with a bang, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s entry on the couch of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 just brightened the day. They started sharing anecdotes about each other from the word go.

Krushna, Rajiv & Kiku Put A Stellar Show!

Krushna Abhishek performed as Govinda, while Rajiv Thakur turned into Shakti Kapoor from Raja Babu. Meanwhile, Kiku Sharda dressed as Muthu from Saajan Chale Sasural put up an act that was funny and entertaining to watch. Imagine it was so funny that even the actors performing it could not control their laughters.

The Man Wins It Again!

While the show already was on a high, Sunil Grover took it to the finale it needed and his presence and wit was phenomenal. While he turned into Aamir Khan from Laal Singh Chadha, Salman Khan from Bigg Boss & Shah Rukh Khan from K3G, he shocked Bebo and Lolo bathing on stage. Something of sorts he already did for Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol while he performed to Gerua.

However, the show stealer was one hug from Kareena to this drenched Sunil Grover after Karisma Kapoor insisted Kareena Kapoor Khan go ahead and give him that hug instead of running. That is what sisters are, right? They tell you to do the right thing once you go into that hesitant zone.

There were so many iconic moments in this episode that make it one of the best episodes of this season! In fact, it is undoubtedly the best episode of the two seasons combined! This one is definitely gonna work like a charm for The Great Indian Kapil Show‘s viewership!

