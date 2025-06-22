Superstar Salman Khan was the first guest in Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show on the Saturday (June 21) episode. Amid all the laughs and gags, the actor rather rmade a worrisome revelation. He revealed battling some serious health issues including brain aneurysm and AV malformation. For the unversed, this statement comes amid Salman’s choc-a-bloc schedule wherein he will also begin shooting for director Apoorva Lakhia’s military drama on the Galwan Valley clash.

What Did Salman Khan Say?

The Great Indian Kapil Show host Kapil Sharma asked Salman Khan the infamous question about his marriage. To this, the megastar replied that he is still working at the age of 59 amid several health issues and he is fearful of his wife taking half of his wealth in case their relationship turns sour. The Tiger 3 actor said that it will be extremely difficult to building all his wealth again from scratch.

Though this statement had a humorous connotation, Salman Khan revealed battling some serious health diseases through the same. The actor said, “I’m out here breaking my bones every day — ribs are fractured, I’m working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, there’s an aneurysm in the brain, yet I’m still working. There’s also an AV malformation, and still, I’m carrying on.”

All You Need To Know About Salman Khan’s Ailments – Brain Aneurysm And AV Malformation

Brain Aneurysm is the bulging of a blood vessel in the brain which is caused by a weakened vessel wall. The symptoms of the same often starts showing when there is a rupturing of this bulge. The prime symptom involves a bleeding in the brain which leads to hemorrhagic stroke, which can cause a great threat to one’s life.

On the other hand, AV Malformation usually affects the connection between the arteries and the veins in the spine or the brain. This leads to the blood flowing from the arteries directly to the vein going past the capillaries. The symptoms include seizures, bleeding and headache.

What Does This Mean For Salman Khan?

Inevitably this comes as a grave challenge for Salman Khan who is still working around the clock at 59. His upcoming military drama will require him to play an army officer, this abiding by a strict fitness regimen and diet. In such a case, his health issues might come across as an obstacle for him.

Amid the promotions of his film Sikandar, Salman Khan had also revealed that he had shot for one of his songs in the film with a broken rib. His fans had also made a compilation of some videos wherein the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor was looking uncomfortable because of his poor health but still kept the show on. Well, we wish that the actor battles these health problems like a true warrior and makes a speedy recovery.

This is what we call Commitment! Salman Khan shot Bum Bum Bole song with broken ribs. #salmankhan #salmankhanuniverse #bumbumbole pic.twitter.com/HuwgFOwegK — Salman Khan Universe Fan Club (@salmanuniv) March 12, 2025

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar’s Film Continues To Make An Impact Worldwide – Story Of The Man Who Shamed The British Empire!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News