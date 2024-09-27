The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is scheduled to air this weekend. However, before this, it was revealed that actor Karanveer Mehra emerged as the winner of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show. Yes, you heard that right! He has defeated the likes of Gashmeer Mahijani, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, and Krishna Shroff to emerge as the show’s winner. Let us look at the actor’s coveted prize and how it adds to his stellar net worth.

Karanveer Mehra’s Prize Money For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

The actor nailed several challenging stunts to emerge as the show’s winner. He won a whopping 20 lakhs as the prize money. Not only this, but he also won a luxurious car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Karanveer Mehra’s Net Worth

Karanveer’s net worth mainly comprises his income from TV shows, films, and web series. The actor has appeared in popular TV shows like Pavitra Rishta, Biwi Aur Main, Amrith Manthan, Carry On Alia, Baatein Kuch Ankaheen Si, and Pari Hoon Main. He forayed into films with movies like Ragini MMS 2, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, and Badmaashiyan. Furthermore, he also produced a YouTube series called Couple Of Mistakes, in which he starred as the lead. The actor also owns a luxurious property in Delhi. As of 2024, his net worth is around 11 to 12 crore. But if we add his humongous winning amount from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, his total net worth might go up to 12.2 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KaranVeerMehra (@karanveermehra)

Karanveer Mehra To Appear In Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18?

Amid the actor winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, there are reports that he will be seen as a participant in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18. If this is true, this will be a double whammy for the actor. However, his remuneration for the same is still unknown. However, we are sure that the actor will be receiving a hefty paycheck for the show which will further add to his impressive net worth.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Rubina Dilaik Net Worth: After Earning 3.3 Times Higher Than Husband Abhinav Shukla, Bigg Boss 14 Winner Owns 56% Of Total Combined Assets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News