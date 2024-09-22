TV actress Nia Sharma is one of the first confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 18. Reportedly, the actress has been approached time and again by the makers of the controversial reality show, but she ended up giving a nod to participate this time around. However, did you know that Nia happens to be one of the most bankable actresses in the TV fraternity? Take a look at her jaw-dropping net worth.

Nia Charges A Whopping 60 Lakhs For Brand Endorsements!

Nia has been part of many popular TV shows like Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behena Hain, Jamai Raja, Naagin and Suhaagan Chudail. She also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dhikhhla Jaa and will now tick Bigg Boss 18 from her bucket list. According to a news report in IWMBuzz, the actress earns around 30 lakh per month and gets a per-episode remuneration of Rs 80,000 to 90,000. The actress also collaborates with several brand endorsements as she enjoys a whopping social media following of 8 million. She charges a mammoth 60 lakhs for the same. Her net worth is her income from TV shows, reality shows, and brand endorsements. As of 2024, her net worth is speculated to be around 70 to 75 crores. However, it is still unclear how much she has charged for Bigg Boss 18.

Nia’s Collection Of Luxury Cars

Nia Sharma is also the proud owner of many luxury cars. She owns a Volvo XC worth 80 lakh to 1 crore. Apart from this, the actress also owns an Audi Q7 and an Audi A4. These swanky automobiles cost around 80 lakhs to 55 lakhs, respectively.

Nia Sharma was last seen in the horror show Suhaagan Chudail. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see her as a contestant on Bigg Boss 18. It will be interesting to see whether her bold and fiery personality allows her to emerge triumphant on the Salman Khan-hosted show.

