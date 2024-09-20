Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 18 will soon be gracing our TV screens. The show’s first teaser was also out, revealing the theme of Time Ka Tandav. Now, the latest development suggests that there will be some futuristic tint on the show to amp up the entertainment level further and suit the show’s theme simultaneously.

Usage Of AI-Based Technology In Bigg Boss 18

An X page called Bigg Boss Tak has revealed some exciting details about Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18. According to the user, the show’s central theme revolves around the timelines of the past, present, and future. The contestants will face some time-based challenges, which they must survive to avoid being nominated for elimination. Bigg Boss 18 will also be a one-of-a-kind season since it will use AI-based technology to raise the entertainment quotient of the show.

AI Influencer Naina To Make An Appearance

Not only this, but the Salman Khan-hosted show will have India’s first AI influencer and superstar, Naina, appear on it. Her presence, along with some cutting-edge technology, will spice up things in Bigg Boss 18. Naina, aka Naina Avtr, is India’s first AI virtual influencer, created in Avtr Meta Labs in 2022. Her presence perfectly suits the show’s futuristic theme. However, it is still unclear whether Naina will be seen as a participant or a guest on the show. We can expect an amalgamation of storytelling and technology on the show, which will also determine the journey of all the contestants in Bigg Boss 18.

Speculated Contestants Of Bigg Boss 18

Some of the speculated contestants of Bigg Boss 18 include Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Isha Koppikar, and Stree 2 fame Sunil Kumar. Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik might accompany Salman Khan to host the show. Former Bigg Boss contestants like Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Munawar Faruqui are rumored to appear on the show as mentors. Well, we are now super pumped up for the show. Bigg Boss 18 is rumored to premiere on October 5, 2024.

