The upcoming season of Bigg Boss 18 is speculated to arrive soon the next month. It is not a hidden fact that Salman Khan gave Bigg Boss OTT 3 a miss which was hosted by Anil Kapoor. However, the recent rumor going around might come across as a sad news for all the Bhai fans out there who had been eagerly waiting to see him back with a bang on Bigg Boss 18. According to latest reports, Salman will soon be seen undergoing a surgery as he has been vulnerable lately healthwise. This might put his plans to host Bigg Boss 18 in haywire. Needless to say, the superstar will be needing adequate rest after his surgery. Hence, he might not be seen hosting the new season.

In such a case, there will inevitably be a need for the makers to find a suitable replacement for Salman Khan. The replacement in question should be a big name from the industry and should also possess the spontaneity, boldness and confidence to host a controversial reality show like Bigg Bos 18. While it is yet to see whom the makers might rope in to fill in Salman’s shoes, we have some suggestions in mind.

Shah Rukh Khan

The megastar has already hosted shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati and Kya Aap Panchvi Paas Se Tex Hain. Apart from being an actor par extraordinaire, he is also known to be an excellent host and speaker. Needless to say, he can be one of the ideal choices to replace his close friend Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss 18.

Akshay Kumar

Given that his films are witnessing a dismal streak at the box office, we wonder whether Akshay Kumar should try his hand at hosting. His flamboyant and uber cool demeanor might make him a suitable choice to host Bigg Boss 18. He has already hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi in the past.

Ranveer Singh

When we talk about boldness and energy, Ranveer Singh pops up in our mind. Needless to say, the actor can be considered to be the host of Bigg Boss 18 in place of Salman Khan. He has also hosted The Big Picture earlier.

Well, it would be interesting to see whom the makers of Bigg Boss 18 consider to be the new host. But we still hope that Salman Khan recovers soon and is able to retain himself as the host of the show. It is speculated to start airing from the first week of October.

