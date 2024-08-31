Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was a massive hit in theatres, and fans loved the brewing chemistry of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Also, it was their first film together. But did you know the real-life irony of Salman Khan from the film?

Superstar Salman Khan had a small guest appearance in the film. In one such scene from the film, Bhaijaan is seen telling Ranbir Kapoor’s character, ‘Tu toh aise darr raha hai jaise, meri girlfriend ko apna keh ke milwa raha hai’. While the irony of the scene in the film was that Katrina had just broken up with Salman Khan during the shoot of Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani.

Apart from this, there were reports of Katrina Kaif dating Ranbir Kapoor in real life after the film’s release, which also created a buzz on the internet. This dialogue later turned out to be true somehow as the couple started dating in real life.

However, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have moved on in their lives. The actors were co-stars in many films like Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat, and Tiger Zinda Hai after Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

