Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is counted among the cult romantic films of Bollywood. The audience keeps showering love on the film even two decades after its release, so much so that the producers decided to bring it back to the cinemas on August 30th for a re-release.

While the film made R. Madhavan and Dia Mirza nationwide stars, the latter has now revealed that the release of the film made her lose out on several projects. So why did a classic film like RHTDM lead to Dia Mirza’s ousted from movies? Here’s what the actress had to say.

Dia Mirza Says She Was Removed from Films After RHTDM’s Release

RHTDM is considered an iconic film now; however, the same was not the case when it was released in 2001. Instead, the movie was a box-office dud as it failed to attract footfall. The film got its due after its television premiere and DVD release and ended up achieving a cult following years later.

Dia Mirza has now revealed that the poor box office performance of RHTDM led to her removal from several films. “We were all devastated! I remember being dropped from many projects,” the actress said in an interview with Times of India.

Talking about how the film gained popularity after its theatrical run, she said, “The film attained a cult status purely due to the extraordinary love the audience continues to give the film. It helped me discover how little box office matters to a film that genuinely connects with people. It’s a gift that keeps giving.”

The film marked the acting debut of Mirza and the Hindi film debut of Madhavan. Recalling the shoot days, the actress said that she learned a lot from her co-star. “Maddy had already done the movie in the south. He knew his character arc well. I often felt like he was a mentor on set, guiding, advising and generally being the gentleman he is. Today, we share a bond that has grown over the years.”

Mirza also spoke about the experience of working with Saif Ali Khan, who played the parallel lead. “Saif was always making me laugh. I loved spending time with him. He instantly put me at ease with his candor and humor,” concluded the Dhak Dhak actress.

