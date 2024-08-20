Race 4: Saif Ali Khan Takes Back The Charge From Salman Khan To Own His Franchise Like A Nawab!

16 years ago, Saif Ali Khan delivered a brilliant performance as the suave and dapper hero in the action-drama film Race, making him a standout in the ensemble cast. The thriller was a beloved Bollywood franchise that garnered much love from viewers until Race 3, which starred Salman Khan and received rejection from the audience. Now, for the upcoming Race 4, the creators of the franchise are planning to bring in Saif Ali Khan and take the franchise back to its original roots.

The original movie was created by Abbas-Mustan and featured intricate plots with finesse, a high-octane thriller, and a game of manipulation and power. But the third part did not live up to the mark of the first two movies and the audience’s expectations. Despite that, fans of the franchise still want to see the blockbuster franchise back on big screens as they demand for a revival.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Saif and producer Ramesh Taurani have been discussing things for a while now, and they will reach a final agreement soon to reboot the action-thriller series, tentatively titled Race Reboot. The fourth chapter in the Race franchise comes after the poor performance of the third installment, leaving fans to await a fresh angle with the original cast.

The reports also shared, “Saif Ali Khan has been discussing Race 4 with Ramesh Taurani for a while now, and the duo has finally come to the agreement of rebooting the franchise with Race 4. The actor has agreed in principle and is excited to get into the world of Race again. Ramesh Taurani is aiming to take the film to theaters in the first quarter of 2025.”

Furthermore, the creators of the movie already have a basic plot, but they are working on fine-tuning the screenplay to ensure this chapter meets fans’ expectations. In addition to Saif Ali Khan, the movie is expected to cast A-list stars as the makers are also working on finalizing the cast members. Taurani also shared that the production of the movie will kickstart in the first quarter of 2025.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Hrithik Roshan Called His Iconic ‘Cool Dude’ Roles ‘Crap and Horrible’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News