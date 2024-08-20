Hrithik Roshan, a Bollywood star known for his impressive acting and dance moves, discussed his acting career in an old interview. He first became well-known for his roles as a “cool dude” in films like Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and Fiza. However, Roshan found these roles challenging and unsettling.

Despite his best efforts to meet expectations, he didn’t feel he fit into the “cool dude” mould. While he enjoyed these roles in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and Fiza, in other films, felt uncomfortable. Now that he is fifty, he is moving away from these parts and focusing on more authentic characters.

Hrithik Roshan explained that his perception of being a “dude” was centred around looking good, wearing stylish clothes, and performing impressive dance routines. It wasn’t until he worked on Dhoom 2 that he truly understood and appreciated the complexities of playing such characters.

Roshan acknowledged that a character’s meaningful story and purpose captivated him more than the superficial aspects. Reflecting on his past roles, Hrithik candidly described his attempts at portraying “dude” characters as “crap and horrible.” He revealed that a pivotal moment in his career was portraying a “mentally challenged” character in Koi… Mil Gaya.

In Koi… Mil Gaya, Hrithik Roshan demonstrated a deeply genuine and emotional side to his acting. He felt a strong connection to his character and believed the role was ideal for him. Although the film, directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan, was released 21 years ago, it remains an important part of Hrithik’s career.

Koi… Mil Gaya was a huge hit, becoming one of the top-grossing Indian films of the year. It not only made a lot of money but also helped Hrithik Roshan gain recognition and respect as an actor. The success of the film had a significant impact on his career and continues to be an important milestone in his journey.

Must Read: Stree 2: Any Guesses Who Played Sarkata In A 200 Crore+ Blockbuster? Meet The 7.7 Ft Tall Man Who Nailed The Role Of A Headless Ghost

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News