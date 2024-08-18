Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe is expanding, and new movies are being added to it. Recently, some exciting news emerged that Hrithik Roshan’s Character from the War franchise would allegedly have an exciting connection with the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh starrer Alpha. It is also a part of the Spy Universe. Scroll below for the deets.

The Spy Universe was officially created with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and the universe will include Salman Khan’s Tiger and Hrithik’s Kabir. Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are also part of the YRF SpiVerse because of Pathaan and Tiger Zinda Hai films. Alia and Sharvari have also joined in on the fun. Hrithik’s movie alongside Tiger Shroff was released in 2019 and featured Ashutosh Rana as Colonel Luthra, Anupriya Goenka as Aditi, and Vaani Chopra as Naina. Rana’s character, Luthra, is allegedly the same person who appeared in SRK’s blockbuster last year.

According to Dainik Bhaskar’s report via Sacnilk, Hrithik Roshan’s RAW agent, Kabir, will have a special role in Alia Bhatt’s Alpha. Shiv Rawail, the director of The Railway Men fame, is directing the movie. The film’s shoot reportedly began with Sharvari Wagh in a pivotal role besides Alia Bhatt. But how does Hrithik’s character fit in the film? Find out by scrolling below!

According to the report, Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir will allegedly play Alia Bhatt’s mentor in Alpha. The makers have not yet confirmed this, but if the report is true, they might treat it as a surprise cameo for the fans. Hrithik is busy filming War 2 with Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

Ayan Mukerji is helming War 2 and is most probably the next film in line to come out of the Spy Universe of Yash Raj Films. As per reports, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer actioner is expected to hit the theatres in 2025, but there is no news about Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh-led Alpha’s theatrical release.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart of Stone in 2023.

