Jr NTR witnessed a true-blue pan-India film in the form of RRR, which turned out to be a mega success at the worldwide box office. Riding high on extraordinary reviews and public reactions, the magnum opus comfortably entered the 1000 crore club and even crossed 1200 crore gross. After such a film, the actor is ready to set the big screen on fire with his next biggie.

After the grand success of RRR, the Tollywood star will be next seen in Devara, which is scheduled to release on 27 September 2024. The SS Rajamouli directorial introduced NTR to a pan-India scene, and now, he’ll be mostly seen in big releases. Keeping that in mind, his upcoming film also features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, which increases its potential to score in the Hindi market.

Devara is enjoying a good buzz on the ground level, and apart from the Telugu market, it is also witnessing a demand in other regions. So, if everything falls in place, Jr NTR has another smashing hit in his hands. Other than registering back-to-back successes in the post-COVID era, the actor also has a golden chance to achieve a mega milestone at the box office.

For those who don’t know, RRR did a business of a whopping 772 crores net at the Indian box office. So, Jr NTR needs just 228 crores to hit the 1000 crore domestic milestone in the post-COVID era. With Devara being a grand release, covering the distance of 228 crores looks very much achievable.

As of now, four Indian actors have entered the 1000 crore club with their post-pandemic releases. Shah Rukh Khan was the first Indian actor to achieve the feat. He was followed by Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas.

Meanwhile, apart from Devara, Jr NTR also has two big projects in the kitty. He is playing an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2. He will also be seen in the Prashanth Neel directorial, tentatively titled ‘Dragon.’

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

