A big breaking news related to War 2 has come, and it will surely leave all movie buffs excited. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the leading roles, the highly-anticipated action thriller has got its release date, and it’s going to be a massive destruction at the Indian box office during the Independence Day weekend in 2025. Keep reading to know more!

Spy Universe is getting bigger and bigger

This year, we saw two major films from YRF’s Spy Universe hitting theatres. Back in January, Shah Rukh Khan stormed the big screen with Pathaan, and this month, it was Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 which left its impact. As an audience, we were blessed enough to get these big films in a single year, but unfortunately, for the next release, we’ll have to wait longer.

War 2 will mark 6th film in YRF’s Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The wait is going to be longer this time as the official release date that has been announced is 14th August 2025. The film is scheduled to arrive on Thursday, so it’ll be enjoying an extended Independence Day weekend of 4 days.

War 2 to erupt at the box office

Ahead of this Independence Day, we saw Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 clashing at the box office. Both films did really well, and on the opening day, a cumulative collection of 50.36 crores came in. Gadar 2 raked in 40.10 crores, and OMG 2 debuted with 10.26 crores.

Given the buzz of War 2 and considering the fact that it has a showdown between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the potential of the film is very high, and we might see some magical numbers upon its release. To start with, the biggie will definitely create history for Bollywood films released during the Independence Day weekend and might bring in double the opening day collection of Gadar 2, i.e., 80 crores.

War 2 awaits what Singham Again and Pushpa 2 have to offer

Before War 2 comes in 2025, Singham Again and Pushpa 2 will be locking horns next year during the Independence Day weekend. Let’s see if any of these films create new records and put some more challenges for YRF’s biggie.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

