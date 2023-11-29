After Brahmastra and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor completely switched his character, which can be seen in the intense form in Animal. In terms of box office pull, this upcoming film is miles ahead of Ranbir’s previous films and it’ll help him in garnering big points in the Koimoi Star Ranking of Bollywood stars. Keep reading to know more!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Ranbir Kapoor’s current status in Star Ranking

With Brahmastra and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir gained good points in the Star Power Index, and as of now, he is standing at 900 points and has been placed in 7th position. The breakdown of 900 points is as follows: 100 crore net grosser X 4 (Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil & Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) + 200 crore net grosser X 1 (Brahmastra) + 300 crore net grosser X 1 (Sanju).

Ranbir to earn big with Animal

Animal is aiming for a monstrous start at the Indian box office, and it is expected that the film will enter the 100-crore club within the opening weekend itself. From there, the journey of the film will depend on the content. Going by all promos and songs, it seems that the content is going to be good, so one can even expect 200 crores to be crossed like a cakewalk, and the lifetime run is highly unpredictable.

So, in the Star Ranking, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to surpass Ranveer Singh, who sits at 6th with 1000 points. While Aamir Khan seems unbeatable at 5th with 1400 points, the Animal star will try his best to get closer to Aamir’s points tally. To visit the ‘Star Ranking’, click here!

More about Animal

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. It is scheduled to be released on 1st December in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

