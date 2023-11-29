We’re just 2 days away from witnessing Ranbir Kapoor storming the big screen with Animal. Based on the bond of a father and a son, the film promises Ranbir’s never-seen-before avatar, which is ready to leave the audience jaw-dropped, and we can already feel the intensity in the air. This Friday, the explosion is going to happen at the Indian box office as this biggie will be competing with the biggest Indian openers of 2023.

All things working in the favor of Animal

After the monstrous success of Shahid Kapoor-led Kabir Singh, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is returning to the big screen after a gap of three years, and the audience is excited to see what Vanga is going to present this time. Right from the announcement onwards, things are going well for the film as each promotional material has turned out to be successful so far.

Be it posters, a pre-teaser, a teaser, songs, or a trailer, Animal has fetched only love so far, and the excitement has reached new heights. While the film was already high on buzz, the exciting trailer has taken the hype to the next level. Easily, this one is poised to be among the biggest openers of 2023.

Animal is all set to surprise everyone with its box office opening!

Scheduled to release on 1st December, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is showing bumper response in the advance booking for day 1. In fact, it has left beyond a big film like Tiger 3 in pre-sales. Just imagine, this madness is happening despite the film being a regular Friday release and ‘A’ rated.

Going by early signs, Animal is aiming to take a start of 50 crores at the Indian box office. Yes, this number looks very much achievable as apart from the Hindi belt, the film is enjoying immense hype in the South Indian states.

Take a look at the biggest Indian openers of 2023 at the Indian box office:

Adipurush – 89 crores

Jawan – 75 crores

Leo – 66 crores

Pathaan – 57 crores

Jailer – 49 crores

Tiger 3 – 44.50 crores

Gadar 2 – 40.10 crores

Veera Simha Reddy – 34 crores

Bro – 30 crores

Waltair Veerayya – 29.80 crores

As of now, Animal is in a comfortable position to beat Jailer’s 49 crores and be among the top 5 openers.

