Animal Cinematic Universe is topping the current affairs on the internet! After Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to treat fans with his next starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. But he’s already in the news for his next film with Prabhas titled Spirit. Today, let’s talk about the success of Indian franchises and the records the director is eyeing at the box office.

It all began when Ranbir Kapoor, in a press conference, expressed his wish to be a part of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film. He even asked the filmmaker if he plans to develop an Animal Cinematic Universe, similar to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and YRF’s spy universe. The Arjun Reddy director said he hasn’t thought about it. Well, we did and we have some interesting comparisons to make!

Let’s take a look at the existing Indian franchises at the box office:

LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe)

Lokesh Kanagaraj has been enjoying a successful journey with LCU, which comprises Tamil action-thrillers. With each new film, the popularity has boosted, and proof of it is the recent Thalapathy Vijay‘s Leo, which has turned out to be the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023. Take a look at all the movies in the universe below:

Kaithi (2019): 107 crores gross

Vikram (2022): 426 crores gross

Leo (2023): 606 crores gross

Total box office collection at the worldwide box office: 1139 crores gross

Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe

Rohit Shetty is the mastermind, hit machine of Bollywood. He began the trend of high-octane action sequences using cars and helicopters in Indian cinema! The ace filmmaker eventually created a universe starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh in leading roles as Singham, Sooryavanshi, and Simmba, respectively. The latest additions to the universe are Deepika Padukone, who will play his first female cop, and Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya.

Singham: 148 crores gross

Singham Returns: 220 crores gross

Simmba: 391.03 crores gross

Sooryavanshi: 294.14 crores gross

Total worldwide box office collection: 1053.17 crores gross

YRF’s Spy Universe

YRF has been working on the spy universe for years now. Their journey began with Salman Khan as Tiger, who’s delivered two box office blockbusters and one currently in the running. Hrithik Roshan joined the bandwagon as Kabir in War, and Shah Rukh Khan is playing the superhit character of Pathaan.

Ek Tha Tiger: 320 crores gross

Tiger Zinda Hai: 562.12 crores gross

Tiger 3: 427 crores gross (currently running in theatres)

(currently running in theatres) War: 466.82 crores gross

Pathaan: 1069.85 crores gross

Total collections at the worldwide box office: 2845.79 crores gross

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Universe

The journey is all set to begin with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal on 1st December 2023. There are massive expectations from the film, and the pre-release hype has been very favorable. Post this, Sandeep Reddy Vanga will unite with Prabhas, who is currently busy with Salaar.

Kabir Singh has previously managed to gross 379.02 crores. With the large-scale direction of Animal and Spirit, Vanga could surely achieve some milestones at the box office and compete with the leaders of other Indian universes.

