Kareena Kapoor Khan is the queen of Bollywood. That’s it. That should be an official declaration. And if you don’t believe so, wait till you hear this anecdote we have brought today. So, we have already told you how the actress probably gets away with every snooty behavior of hers. Be it calling Sanjay Leela Bhansali a nobody or demanding a pay cheque as equal as Shah Rukh Khan! If interested, you can read both of these stories below.

Coming back to her queen behavior, Bebo once demanded Ra.One from Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, you read that right. The actress once asked SRK to cast her and only her in what was supposed to be a highly ambitious project at that time. However, producer SRK did not have Kareena but someone else’s name in mind! Any guesses?

Well, of course, it was Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and the other name was Asin. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan made sure that none of the actresses got approached, and voila! She did that. Shah Rukh Khan, in one of his interviews, himself revealed that despite taking PC and Asin’s names into consideration, he never approached them for the film.

So, the story behind this is more interesting. When the Jaane Jaan actress got to know about the casting process for Ra.One, she herself approached the Pathaan superstar to cast her and only. SRK, in one of his interviews with Komal Nahta, mentioned, “She made it very clear that she and only she would play his heroine in the film. When Kareena was so insistent, we didn’t even approach any other heroine – neither Priyanka nor Asin or anyone else.”

Does not seem like a Queen move? Wait till you hear more. What happened next was audacity and guts – both of which are present in ample amounts in Kareena Kapoor Khan. Why say so? Not only did the diva grab Ra.One over her contemporaries, in fact, she bagged it on her terms.

Casting Kareena in Ra.One was not Bebo’s only demand. She had a whole list which Shah Rukh Khan called funny! He revealed, “She insisted she’d be a part of the film although she made it clear that she didn’t want to do action scenes and, more importantly, did not want to hang from wires. She was indeed one of a kind. She said she had to be a part of the film and, at the same time, also put her foot down on the point of action and stunts. It was actually quite funny.”

Yes, Kareena Kapoor Khan demanded the film over those who could have been better suited for the part, and she also made demands about how her part would be caricatured in an action sci-fi film without any actions or stunts! Now, that is what you call a Queen move. Living life on her demands and taking whatever she wants, however, she wants!

BRB, it’s time to see some of her Chammak Challo moves!

Must Read: “Was Deepika Padukone & Not Kareena Kapoor Khan The OG Choice For Chammak Challo?” Bebo Once Allegedly Felt DP Spread The Wild Rumor To ‘Gain Mileage’ For Her Dud Item Number Dum Maaro Dum [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News