The 90s was an era synonymous with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan. While SRK was the romance king, Bhaijaan turned the muscular superstar with chiseled abs ruling the rom-com. Aamir was the one trying to find a balance between social dramas and experimental cinema. It was during this time that the Jawan actor delivered the highest number of releases in a single year. His busiest year in his entire career.

It was in 1995 when SRK delivered seven films in a single year. He started the year with Karan Arjun, followed by Zamaana Deewana, Guddu, Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India!, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Ram Jaane, and Trimurti.

Four of these films were in the top ten highest-grossers of the year. In fact, DDLJ was the highest grosser of the year 1995, followed by Karan Arjun. So Shah Rukh Khan was ruling the box office then as well.

Collectively these seven films earned more than 100 crores at the box office making SRK a 100+ crore superstar in the 90s as well. While DDLJ was a superhit, collecting 53.5 crore, Karan Arjun followed with 25.3, also a superhit at the Box Office. Ram Jaane was a clean hit with 8.7 crore, and Trimurti, despite being a flop (owing to its inflated budget) earned 8.7 crore at the Box Office.

The other three films were flops. This included Zamaana Deewana with approx. 4.5 crore collection, Guddu with 2.5 crore earnings, and Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India! with 1.7 crore.

So while, SRK delivered a box office marvel with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, he also delivered a disaster with Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India! the same year.

Here are the top ten highest-grossers of 1995, where Shah Rukh Khan held four spots.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge – 53.5 crore Karan Arjun – 25.3 crore Raja – 20.5 crore Barsaat – 20 crore Coolie No.1 – 12.6 crore Sabse Bada Khiladi – 9.5 crore Ram Jaane – 8.7 crore Trimurti – 8.7 crore Gambler – 7.2 crore

