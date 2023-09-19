With the second weekend of Jawan seeing a huge push, all existing records will now be not just broken, but also broken at a real frantic pace. When the weekday collections had come down to 20 crores range last week then there was this doubt that had come up that how much further to the 500 crores mark will the Hindi version of the Atlee directed film go.

However, a blockbuster second weekend meant that all records are now set to be smashed since the film the film has not just held quite well but gained a much greater momentum.

This can well be seen by yet another huge record which has been broken, that of KGF: Chapter 2 which had released last year and turned out to be the biggest success post pandemic. The Yash starrer had accumulated 434.70 crores in its lifetime and now that number has been surpassed by the Shah Rukh Khan starrer in mere 12 days. Both the films have been non-holidays releases and while the Prashant Neel directed action drama was a smash affair as well and the savior of the industry last year, 2023 belongs to Shah Rukh Khan by a huge distance.

The record could in fact have been broken in 11 days itself but then Jawan fell just a little short by a few crores. That said, the collections have now gone ahead by a huge margin, what with 443.44 crores* already been collected by the Hindi version.

All of this was made possible by 13 crores* more which came on Monday. This is an excellent hold since Friday collections of the Hindi version were 19.10 crores and while it was a given that 10 crores mark would be crossed comfortably on Monday, a few extra crores will go a long way in making this a huge week.

