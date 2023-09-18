Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s latest flick Barbie not only won millions of hearts but a whopping amount at the worldwide box office. With its unique plot, the Greta Gerwig directorial has broken many records and scripted history. Based on the plastic doll by Mattel, the movie has left everyone spellbound and it is not stopping from reaching new heights. In the latest update, Barbie’s box office in North America has surpassed that of Marvel’s 2012 The Avengers and become the 11th highest domestic grosser of all time. Will the movie enter the Top 10 list?

Apart from Robbie and Gosling, the plastic doll-based movie has an ensemble cast and also stars America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, and more. I came out in theatres on July 21.

Barbie has so far garnered a whopping $1.4 billion at its worldwide box office and become the highest grosser of the year. Among the many records that it has broken, the movie is also the highest-earning one by a female director ever. As per Variety, the movie has now garnered $626 million at its domestic box office and dethroned the superhero film The Avengers, whose all time collection is $623 million, and become the 11th highest-grosser of all time in North America.

Now, if it has to enter the Top 10 highest-grossing domestic films list, it will have to outpace the 2015 movie Jurassic World, which collected a whopping $653 million. The movies succeeding Jurassic World are Titanic, Avengers: Infinity War, Avatar: The Way of Water and more. But to do so, Barbie will need a boost to increase its per day sales in the country. With its re-release on September 22, the film might get the needed boost and surpass the 2015 adventure drama.

For the unversed, Barbie competed with Chritopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which also had an ensemble cast, including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Richard Madden, and Florence Pugh, among others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

