Cillian Murphy led Oppenheimer continues to make noise at the worldwide box office. Coming from the school of Christopher Nolan, the film has been attracting the attention of both his loyal fans as well as neutrals and the recent release in a few markets has provided a good boost. Let’s see where it is currently standing globally!

Released on 28th July, the film arrived alongside Margot Robbie’s Barbie, resulting in a high-voltage and exciting clash. Unlike clashes in the past, this one benefitted both the biggies and with favourable word-of-mouth coming into play, blockbuster collections poured in. To date, a significant amount is being churned out, making Nolan’s biographical thriller zoom past the $900 million milestone.

As per Deadline’s report, Oppenheimer crossed the $900 million mark at the worldwide box office, and the current total stands at $903 million (estimates). Out of this, the overseas collection has contributed $586 million. By Sunday, the film is expected to do a business of $912 million.

So, by Sunday, Oppenheimer will surpass Bohemian Rhapsody ($910.80 million) and become the highest-grossing biopic ever. It’s a huge feat, indeed!

On the global chart, this Christopher Nolan directorial is 2023’s third highest-grossing film. Barbie ($1.40 billion) and The Super Mario Bros Movie ($1.36 billion) are in the top two positions.

Meanwhile, while Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is noted for not having any CGI in recreating the nuclear explosion, it did still have a bunch of VFX artists who worked on creating the practical explosion. However, as per the reports, Nolan forgot to credit an estimated 80% of those artists, which stirred controversy.

