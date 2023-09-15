Taylor Swift’s concert movie, The Eras Tour, is all set to create a rampage at the Box Office. With almost a month left for the film to release the advance booking data has been phenomenal. The film to date has clocked around $65+ million in sales and has already surpassed the statistics of a lot of biggies.

According to reports, while The Eras Tour advance booking crossed Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Pandemic presales, it has also beat the presales of superhero films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness & The Batman.

The US-Canada advance booking sales for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were recorded at $60 million, while The Batman collected around $42 million. These numbers were reported before their opening dates.

Coming to Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Advance booking box office, Deadline reports the recent data recorded by three US circuits – AMC, Regal, and Cinemark. It also has recorded Canada’s Cineplex and Mexico’s Cinepolis. Looking at the current booking, trade experts predict a Barbie-like opening for the concert film. Barbie opened with an impressive $155 million at the Box Office and a $100+ million opening is expected for Tay’s concert film.

Swifties have already made sure that the film beats other concert films including Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert ($65.2 million in 2008), Justin Bieber: Never Say Never ($73 million in 2011) and Michael Jackson’s This Is It ($72 million in 2009).

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ is expected to bring Box Office havoc like Marvel films. The Tour is scheduled to play four weekends in a row with previews on October 12, including the Halloween Night which falls on Tuesday. The show will be off-screen on weekdays!

It was announced that Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film will be released to boost the box office business amid the ongoing Hollywood Strike. The prices of the show are higher than usual, with adult tickets costing $19.89. Tickets for kids have been priced at $13.13.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

