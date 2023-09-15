Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s divorce news really shook social media when it came out a few days back, but it seems the actor has already moved on from the Columbian beauty to a much younger actress, Caitlin O’Connor! The duo has been spotted together in Venice, California. They were looking quite happy as they left the gym together, and it is more scandalous because it was Joe who reportedly filed for divorce from Sofia. Keep scrolling to get all the juicy deets.

Sofia and Joe started dating in 2014, and just after being together for a few months, the duo got engaged; after seven years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways, with Joe filing for divorce from her. As per sources, their differences in attitudes are one of the main reasons for them to drift apart, and now it seems the actor has found someone with common interests, but the netizens are not happy about the current rumour.

Page Six has now obtained an exclusive picture of Sofia Vergara’s estranged husband, Joe Manganiello, leaving a gym in California with actress Cailin O’Connor, who is reportedly 13 years younger than the brooding actor. They were seen leaving the venue in the same car with Joe in the driver’s seat and the actress hopping up on the passenger’s. Sofia’s former husband sported a white tank top, flaunting those ripped arms and tattoos. He paired his outfit with a pair of shorts and sneakers.

His beautiful company, Connor, was wearing black workout leggings and a blue cropped top with a zip as she showcased her belly. They both looked happy and comfortable in each other’s company, but the netizens are pretty upset about Joe Manganiello getting spotted with her amid his divorce from Sofia Vergara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C A I T L I N O’ C O N N O R (@caitlin__oconnor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

Commenting on the picture shared by Page Six on Instagram, one of the users wrote, “She looks so basic”

Another said, “She ain’t no Sophia that’s for damn sure.”

One of them said, “Downgrade”

Another quipped, “She’s DEFINITELY NOT anything like the sassy Sofia!!!”

Followed by, “Ofc it’s obvious he won’t be single for a single day,” “He Want someone to control and who cant fight his little diq”, “HE LEFT THE SOFIA VERGARA FOR THIS NOBODY???” and “Rebound”.

On the work front, Sofia Vergara recently stormed out of America’s Got Talent allegedly because of a joke surrounding her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

