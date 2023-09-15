There have been wild speculations that Jason Momoa wanted to get Amber Heard replaced from Aquaman. In fact, some reports even claimed that director James Wan wanted her fired as well. While she continues to be a part of the DCEU extended universe, unsealed documents have now revealed that the leading actor would ‘torment’ her by dressing up as her ex-husband Johnny Depp on sets. Scroll below for all the bombshell details!

In the past, there have been several rumours about Amber’s role being reduced in Aquaman 2 after several petitions demanded her removal post-loss in Johnny Depp defamation trial. Artworks featuring Blake Lively and Emilia Clarke as Mera are viral all over the internet, but Warner Bros continue to support her by making her a part of the film.

A report by We Got This Covered reveals details of notes from Amber Heard’s psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes. It claims that Jason Momoa and James Wan wanted the Justice League actress fired from the film. The leading actor would arrive on sets dressed up as Johnny Depp to make her life miserable.

However, it was only Zack Snyder who was supportive of Amber Heard. In fact, his wife and producing partner, Deborah, are also named among few people who stood for her. Fauxmoi has shared the court documents on Reddit and several fans have shown empathy for the Aquaman actress.

A user reacted, “I hope she’s living somewhere peaceful with her child and doesn’t have internet. She’s more than earned a quiet, happy life after all this. Every time new information comes out about what she went through, it gets worse.”

Another commented, “It’s unbelievable the amount of hate she got from every angle. And people wonder why women don’t come forward with abuse. It’s like a life sentence of harassment.”

“A coworker coming to work dressed as your abusive ex is CRAZY. That would be my 13th reason why!,” read a comment.

Another wrote, “Does that say “Jason drunk” on set as well as dressing up like Johnny? This is terrible…”

Meanwhile, James Wan recently reacted to Amber Heard’s role being reduced in Aquaman 2 and clarified that the theme of the sequel is about a bromance unlike the first instalment.

